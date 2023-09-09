CHARLESTON — Memories were made, experience was gained and stories were shared by the youth and families that participated in this year's 4-H Livestock Fair.

The week included the judging of each species of livestock. But it wasn't just the livestock under the watchful eyes of the judges. The youth also were judged on their their knowledge, showmanship skills, and presentation of their animals.

Community members and 4-H sponsors came to see the 4-H’ers show, and the following 4-H members received grand champion or champion in the following project areas.

Rabbit

Grand Champion Buck: Wilder Thomas

Grand Champion Doe: Willow Thomas

Grand Champion Meat Pen: Jett Judson

Grand Champion Individual Fryer: Royal Robinson

Champion Best of Show: Wilder Thomas

Champion Sr. Showman: Addison Daugherty

Champion Jr. Showman: Willow Thomas

Poultry

Champion Bantam: Wilder Thomas

Champion Bantam Pair: Wilder Thomas

Champion Cockerel: Gavin Drake

Champion Pullet: Elliana Brady

Champion Rooster: Adelynne Melton

Champion Hen: Lainie Hacker

Champion Pair Cockerel and Pullet: Matthias Hacker

Champion Pair Rooster and Hen: Adelynne Melton

Champion Market Pen: Rainah Robinson

Champion Market Bird: Bailey Melton

Champion Other Domestic Fowl: Adelynne Melton

Champion Egg Production: Maddison Easton

Champion Sr. Showman: Lexy Drake

Champion Jr. Showman: Lainie Hacker

Swine

Champion AOB Gilt: Karly McKinney

Champion Cross Gilt: Jace Judson

Champion Berkshire Barrow: Jace Judson

Champion Berkshire Gilt: Rayce Bell

Champion Poland China Barrow: Jace Judson

Champion Poland China Gilt: Jace Judson

Champion Duroc Gilt: Rayce Bell

Champion Hampshire Barrow: Tate Overton

Champion Hampshire Gilt: Grace Edwards

Champion Hereford Barrow: Jace Judson

Champion Hereford Gilt: Jace Judson

Champion Yorkshire Barrow: Jett Judson

Champion Yorkshire Gilt: Jace Judson

Champion Market Barrow: Jace Judson

Champion Market Guilt: Jett Judson

Grand Champion Market Hog: Jace Judson

Grand Champion Breeding Guilt: Rayce Bell

Champion Sr. Showman: Jace Judson

Champion Jr. Showman: Rayce Bell

Goat

Champion Meat Kid: Case Easton

Champion Meat Jr Yearling: Gavin Drake

Grand Champion Meat Doe: Case Easton

Grand Champion Market Meat Goat: Cowen Metzger

Champion Meat Goat Sr. Showman: Lexy Drake

Champion Meat Goat Jr. Showman: Cowen Metzger

Champion Dairy Kid: Matthias Hacker

Champion Dairy Jr. Yearling: Rueben Hacker

Champion Dairy Sr. Doe: Kaylin Richey

Grand Champion Dairy Whether: Camille Cummins

Grand Champion Dairy Goat: Kaylin Richey

Champion Dairy Goat Sr. Showman: Kaylin Richey

Champion Dairy Goat Jr. Showman: Claire Nunamaker

Sheep

Grand Champion Market Lamb: Blake Homann

Champion Market Wether: Blake Homann

Champion Market Ewe: Blaine Homann

Champion Ram: Thomas Vandeventer

Champion Ewe: Thomas Vandeventer

Champion Sr. Showman: Blake Homann

Champion Jr. Showman: Mallory Homann

Beef

Champion AOB Heifer: Colby Metzger

Champion Hereford Heifer: Reid Kaufman

Champion Simmental Heifer: Cruz Hill

Champion Commercial Female: Kaylin Nolte

Champion Cow Calf Pair: Abigail Metzger

Grand Champion Breeding Heifer: Colby Metzger

Champion AOB Steer: Colby Metzger

Champion Crossbred Steer: Cruz Hill

Champion Hereford Steer: Reid Kaufman

Champion Shorthorn Steer: Emma Spencer

Champion Simmental Steer: Kaylin Nolte

Grand Champion Market Beef: Kaylin Nolte

Grand Champion Rate-of-Gain: Emma Spencer

Champion Sr. Showman: Kaylin Nolte

Champion Jr. Showman: Cruz Hill

To learn more about 4-H programming in Coles County, contact the Coles County Extension Office at 217-345-7034.