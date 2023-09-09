CHARLESTON — Memories were made, experience was gained and stories were shared by the youth and families that participated in this year's 4-H Livestock Fair.
The week included the judging of each species of livestock. But it wasn't just the livestock under the watchful eyes of the judges. The youth also were judged on their their knowledge, showmanship skills, and presentation of their animals.
Community members and 4-H sponsors came to see the 4-H’ers show, and the following 4-H members received grand champion or champion in the following project areas.
Rabbit
Grand Champion Buck: Wilder Thomas
Grand Champion Doe: Willow Thomas
Grand Champion Meat Pen: Jett Judson
Grand Champion Individual Fryer: Royal Robinson
Champion Best of Show: Wilder Thomas
Champion Sr. Showman: Addison Daugherty
Champion Jr. Showman: Willow Thomas
Poultry
Champion Bantam: Wilder Thomas
Champion Bantam Pair: Wilder Thomas
Champion Cockerel: Gavin Drake
Champion Pullet: Elliana Brady
Champion Rooster: Adelynne Melton
Champion Hen: Lainie Hacker
Champion Pair Cockerel and Pullet: Matthias Hacker
Champion Pair Rooster and Hen: Adelynne Melton
Champion Market Pen: Rainah Robinson
Champion Market Bird: Bailey Melton
Champion Other Domestic Fowl: Adelynne Melton
Champion Egg Production: Maddison Easton
Champion Sr. Showman: Lexy Drake
Champion Jr. Showman: Lainie Hacker
Swine
Champion AOB Gilt: Karly McKinney
Champion Cross Gilt: Jace Judson
Champion Berkshire Barrow: Jace Judson
Champion Berkshire Gilt: Rayce Bell
Champion Poland China Barrow: Jace Judson
Champion Poland China Gilt: Jace Judson
Champion Duroc Gilt: Rayce Bell
Champion Hampshire Barrow: Tate Overton
Champion Hampshire Gilt: Grace Edwards
Champion Hereford Barrow: Jace Judson
Champion Hereford Gilt: Jace Judson
Champion Yorkshire Barrow: Jett Judson
Champion Yorkshire Gilt: Jace Judson
Champion Market Barrow: Jace Judson
Champion Market Guilt: Jett Judson
Grand Champion Market Hog: Jace Judson
Grand Champion Breeding Guilt: Rayce Bell
Champion Sr. Showman: Jace Judson
Champion Jr. Showman: Rayce Bell
Goat
Champion Meat Kid: Case Easton
Champion Meat Jr Yearling: Gavin Drake
Grand Champion Meat Doe: Case Easton
Grand Champion Market Meat Goat: Cowen Metzger
Champion Meat Goat Sr. Showman: Lexy Drake
Champion Meat Goat Jr. Showman: Cowen Metzger
Champion Dairy Kid: Matthias Hacker
Champion Dairy Jr. Yearling: Rueben Hacker
Champion Dairy Sr. Doe: Kaylin Richey
Grand Champion Dairy Whether: Camille Cummins
Grand Champion Dairy Goat: Kaylin Richey
Champion Dairy Goat Sr. Showman: Kaylin Richey
Champion Dairy Goat Jr. Showman: Claire Nunamaker
Sheep
Grand Champion Market Lamb: Blake Homann
Champion Market Wether: Blake Homann
Champion Market Ewe: Blaine Homann
Champion Ram: Thomas Vandeventer
Champion Ewe: Thomas Vandeventer
Champion Sr. Showman: Blake Homann
Champion Jr. Showman: Mallory Homann
Beef
Champion AOB Heifer: Colby Metzger
Champion Hereford Heifer: Reid Kaufman
Champion Simmental Heifer: Cruz Hill
Champion Commercial Female: Kaylin Nolte
Champion Cow Calf Pair: Abigail Metzger
Grand Champion Breeding Heifer: Colby Metzger
Champion AOB Steer: Colby Metzger
Champion Crossbred Steer: Cruz Hill
Champion Hereford Steer: Reid Kaufman
Champion Shorthorn Steer: Emma Spencer
Champion Simmental Steer: Kaylin Nolte
Grand Champion Market Beef: Kaylin Nolte
Grand Champion Rate-of-Gain: Emma Spencer
Champion Sr. Showman: Kaylin Nolte
Champion Jr. Showman: Cruz Hill
To learn more about 4-H programming in Coles County, contact the Coles County Extension Office at 217-345-7034.