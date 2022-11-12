Changes to Parade magazine

Parade magazine, which has been inserted into newspapers across the nation for decades, recently announced it will discontinue its print publication after today’s edition and move exclusively to an E-edition product.

Of course, all print and digital subscribers of the JG-TC will have access to Parade’s weekly electronic magazine on our E-edition platforms. But there’s more to the story.

Starting with next weekend's print edition, the JG-TC is proud to offer a brand-new weekly print-edition page that will include some of Parade’s best content — the same content you’ve loved for years. Not only will the new offering include Parade’s cover story for the week, it will also include a fun and challenging numerical puzzle called Numbrix.

This enhanced content partnership between the JG-TC and Parade is meant to ensure that you, our loyal readers, continue to receive the best that Parade has to offer inside our printed newspaper, as well as within our E-edition products, every week.

Thank you for supporting local journalism by way of your subscription to the JG-TC, and we hope you enjoy the new Parade page, as well as the new Parade E-edition magazine, in next weekend’s print edition.