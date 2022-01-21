Charleston Chamber postpones annual dinner, reception

CHARLESTON — The recent spike in COVID cases has prompted the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce to postpone its annual dinner.

This year's dinner celebration and heroes reception, with the theme of "Come Together," was to be held Jan. 29. It will now be held April 30.

Among the highlights of the event are the Local Business of the Year and the Farmer of the Year awards.

It also will include live music by local musicians, a wine pull and a photo booth.

The dinner is set from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom in Eastern Illinois University's Martin Luther King Jr. Student Union. The heroes reception will be from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Brick House/Unique Suites Hotel.

The cost is $50 for the dinner and reception, and $20 for the reception only.

The deadline also has been extended until April 10 for nomination for the Local Business of the Year and the Farmer of the Year awards.

The Business of the Year Award is designed to honor a business that has made a significant contribution to the local community and economy. It is intended to recognize a successful and growing business that has achieved its status through ingenuity and hard work.

The Farmer of the Year Award recognizes the accomplishments and achievements of a Coles County farmer who, among other things, is involved in the community and exemplifies the farming profession and serves as a role model for younger farmers.

For more information about the dinner, reception or nomination process, contact the Chamber at cacc@charlestonchamber.com or by calling 217-345-7041.

