CHARLESTON — Charleston City Council members voted to allow retired Charleston Police Department K-9 Vito to spend his retirement with his handler.

The police dog has lived with Lt. Chris Darimont and his family throughout his time on the force, and the council's vote served as a follow through on the city's agreement with Darimont to serve as Vito's handler.

After being trained by Deputy Chief Heath Thorton for three months, Vito began training with Darimont and has remained in his care since 2016.

In that time, Vito was involved in several drug investigations that resulted in the discovery of cannabis, methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine. Darimont said he also added a layer of protection for the officers he worked with.

"There's times when we do deal with dangerous people and the dog is fearless and would have done anything we wanted and did it several times," Darimont said.

While Vito is around the age many police dogs step away from their duties, his retirement was hastened by a spinal injury that could have led to more serious issues down the road if he continued his work. He suffered a slipped disc, something not uncommon in his field of work, due to him being a "very active, high-impact dog."

Darimont explained while rejoining the force may not cause immediate harm to Vito, the potential long-term effects were not something worth taking a gamble on.

"It would be more detrimental to his health and put him in danger of being injured further to do those things and we don't want that, obviously," Darimont said. "The main thing here is what's best for him so he is still active, he's able to get around well, just not to the point of being able to be a police dog."

With his father, Steve Darimont, being the handler of the first K-9 in Coles County, the benefits of having police dogs in the community are not lost on Chris Darimont.

"Not only me, but our department is very thankful for all of the outpouring of support for Vito and his career," Darimont said. "I still say he was their dog and I'm glad that he got to work for the city and a lot of people got to experience him on the street and come interact with him or see the job that he did. It's a great benefit to the city."

The department intends to add a new K-9 with a new handler to the force in the future.

