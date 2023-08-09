CHARLESTON — The annual
Concerts in the Park Series will feature a performance by the Doty & Dexter acoustic duo on Thursday, Aug. 10.
The duo of Stacy Doty and Wendy Dexter, who perform everything from The Beatles to Ed Sheeran, will present their free concert at 7 p.m. at Daum Amphitheater in Kiwanis Park.
Wendy Dexter and Stacy Doty will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 in Kiwanis Park in Charleston.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY DOTY & DEXTER
Doty has over 50 years of live music performance experience, having learned to play guitar at age 11. He has toured with the Whiskey Jack, Pearl Handle Band and Sawyer Brothers Band, and currently plays in the cover band MOJO. With Pearl Handle, he has
backed two Patsy Cline tribute artists.
The duo reported that Dexter does not have Doty's experience with live performance, unless you count singing along with the car radio and singing to her pets over the years. But they discovered quite by accident that Dexter could sing harmony, and thus Doty & Dexter was born.
Doty & Dexer perform a wide variety of music, including rock, country and folk. They enjoy trying to provide the best harmonies they can, meeting new people, and seeing old friends.
Photos: 169th annual Coles County Fair
Vivian Stewart, 4, and Veronica Stewart, 2, of Charleston pet a calf at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Payt Titus, 9, pets the outrider’s horse while volunteering at the harness races.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Peekaboo Sal, a 2-year-old filly driven by Wyatt Avenatti, leads the pack on the way to a harness racing win.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Kayden Chapman, 6, and Dawson Dyer, 8, watch the harness racing while volunteering with Mattoon wrestling at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Goats from Gilmore Acres farm greet visitors at the Coles County Fair.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Coles County 4-H completion members Kaylin Richey of Mattoon, at left, and Ila Richter of Lerna wait to present their goats at their final 4-H Livestock Auction, sponsored by the Coles County Fair Board, Thursday evening at the fair in Charleston.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Carter Ballinger walks his rabbit to the stage to be sold in the youth livestock auction at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
A crowd watches the youth livestock auction at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The youth livestock auction takes place at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The youth livestock auction takes place at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The youth livestock auction takes place at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The youth livestock auction takes place at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The youth livestock auction takes place at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Chase Bodner unloads bales of hay for dairy cows at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The crowd watches the ITPA Jim Austin/John Mumma Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull from the grandstand on Thursday evening.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Ruckus Fairley, 3, of Lerna, watches the ITPA Jim Austin/John Mumma Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull with his grandfather Clark Fairley.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Drivers compete in the ITPA Jim Austin/John Mumma Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull in front of the grandstand at the Coles County Fair in Charleston Thursday evening.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Drivers compete in the ITPA Jim Austin/John Mumma Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull in front of the grandstand at the Coles County Fair in Charleston Thursday evening.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The crowd watches the ITPA Jim Austin/John Mumma Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull from the grandstand at the Coles County Fair in Charleston Thursday evening.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The ITPA Jim Austin/John Mumma Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull takes place at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The ITPA Jim Austin/John Mumma Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull takes place at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The ITPA Jim Austin/John Mumma Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull takes place at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The ITPA Jim Austin/John Mumma Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull takes place at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The ITPA Jim Austin/John Mumma Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull takes place at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The ITPA Jim Austin/John Mumma Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull takes place at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The ITPA Jim Austin/John Mumma Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull takes place at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Attendees at the youth livestock auction put their hands on their hearts for the playing of the "Star-Spangled Banner" Thursday evening at the Coles County Fair in Charleston.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Miss Coles County 2023 Laney Wright helps sell a watermelon as a fundraiser during the youth livestock auction Thursday evening at the Coles County Fair in Charleston.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Bumper cars were one of the many ride in the carnival area.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Coles County Fair celebrates its 169th iteration with carnival rides and games, food, entertainment, and competitions in Charleston on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Coles County Fair celebrates its 169th iteration with carnival rides and games, food, entertainment, and competitions in Charleston on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Coles County Fair celebrates its 169th iteration with carnival rides and games, food, entertainment, and competitions in Charleston on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Attendees at the youth livestock auction place bids Thursday evening during the Coles County Fair in Charleston.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Coles County Fair celebrates its 169th iteration with carnival rides and games, food, entertainment, and competitions in Charleston on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
A food booth worker fries up a corn dog Thursday evening at the Coles County Fair in Charleston.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Coles County Fair celebrates its 169th iteration with carnival rides and games, food, entertainment, and competitions in Charleston on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Coles County Fair celebrates its 169th iteration with carnival rides and games, food, entertainment, and competitions in Charleston on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Midway games like this were the source of many smiles.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Coles County Fair celebrates its 169th iteration with carnival rides and games, food, entertainment, and competitions in Charleston on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Coles County Fair celebrates its 169th iteration with carnival rides and games, food, entertainment, and competitions in Charleston on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
