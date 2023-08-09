CHARLESTON — The annual Concerts in the Park Series will feature a performance by the Doty & Dexter acoustic duo on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The duo of Stacy Doty and Wendy Dexter, who perform everything from The Beatles to Ed Sheeran, will present their free concert at 7 p.m. at Daum Amphitheater in Kiwanis Park.

Doty has over 50 years of live music performance experience, having learned to play guitar at age 11. He has toured with the Whiskey Jack, Pearl Handle Band and Sawyer Brothers Band, and currently plays in the cover band MOJO. With Pearl Handle, he has backed two Patsy Cline tribute artists.

The duo reported that Dexter does not have Doty's experience with live performance, unless you count singing along with the car radio and singing to her pets over the years. But they discovered quite by accident that Dexter could sing harmony, and thus Doty & Dexter was born.

Doty & Dexer perform a wide variety of music, including rock, country and folk. They enjoy trying to provide the best harmonies they can, meeting new people, and seeing old friends.

