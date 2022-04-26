Charleston library announces May events

CHARLESTON — Charleston Carnegie Public Library has announced events for the month of May.

Book Sale

May 13, 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

May 14, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Hardcover books, audiobooks, DVDs, puzzles, and games are $1. Paperback books, children’s books, CDs, and vinyl records are 50 cents. Selection of sale books for 25 cents. Plus a selection of free kids books.

We accept cash or checks. All proceeds will support the Charleston Carnegie Public Library.

Welcome to Summer Read

Entries accepted May 30-July 31.

All ages are welcome and encouraged to participate!

What is it?

A reading/activity oriented program. Read two hours a week or more, complete activities, or play BINGO to earn chances to win one of our grand prizes!

How do I join?

No registration or Library card required. Submit your reading or activity that you have completed online at www.charlestonlibrary.org. Please ask staff for any help with submissions.

Look for our Summer Read Newsletter in May.

Take & Make Craft: 5 Green & Speckled Frogs

Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 27

Craft a 3D interactive version of five green and speckled frogs. This craft is adaptable to a variety of skill levels and can be played with slot and tab moveable parts. Supplies you will need at home for the craft are; crayons/colored pencils/markers, safety scissors, and a stapler/tape.

Available at the KidSpace Desk. One per child while supplies last. Instructions are included. This is a free children’s program, open to the public. A library card is not needed. Designed for ages 3-12.

Teen Buttons

4-5 p.m., Tuesday, May 10, the Zone

For middle and high schoolers

Design and create your own buttons to wear and share.

Limit of two buttons per student.

Movie Wednesday

"Dog", 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 18, Rotary Room B

Join us for the movie "Dog" about two former Army Rangers paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois) race down the Pacific Coast to get to a fellow soldier's funeral on time.

"Illinois Libraries Presents" two author events in May

7 p.m., Wednesday, May 18, on Zoom; Register at www.charlestonlibrary.org

Musician and author Michelle Zauner discusses her music career and her beloved bestseller "Crying in H Mart." Her memoir about growing up Korean American, losing her mother, and forging her own identity was a New York Times notable book of the year.

Best known as a singer and guitarist who creates indie pop under the name Japanese Breakfast, Grammy Award-nominated Zauner has won acclaim from major music outlets around the world.

7 p.m., Wednesday, May 25

Join Jessamine Chan and Emily Maloney for a discussion about the systems of power that impact our lives, our families, and our finances, through the lens of their acclaimed books, "The School for Good Mothers" and "Cost of Living."

Jessamine Chan is the New York Times bestselling author of "The School for Good Mothers," her debut novel. Her short stories have appeared in Tin House and Epoch. She holds an MFA from Columbia University and lives in Chicago with her family.

Emily Maloney is the author of "Cost of Living," a collection of essays. Her work has appeared in Glamour, Virginia Quarterly Review, and Best American Essays, among others. She holds an MFA from The University of Pittsburgh and lives in Evanston with her partner and their dog.

These events are made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration between Public libraries offering high-quality events.

The Library will be closed May 30 for Memorial Day.

For more information on these or any other programs, contact Kattie Livingston, adult services manager, at kattie@charlestonlibrary.org or at 217-345-4913.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0