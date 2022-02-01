Charleston, Mattoon schools to go virtual for rest of week

MATTOON — The Mattoon and Charleston school districts have announced they will conduct classes virtually for the rest of the week.

The announcements comes as the region prepares for the arrival a winter storm Tuesday evening that is expected to bring with it a mix of ice and snow to Coles County.

“Mattoon schools will be transitioning learning to eLearning Days Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (February 2nd-4th). All practices, events, and extracurriculars for those days will be postponed,” a statement on the Mattoon School District's website read.

Charleston will be virtual the same three days.

