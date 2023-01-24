Charleston schools to meet remotely Wednesday

CHARLESTON – The threat of accumulating snowfall has prompted the Charleston School District to alter its school day on Wednesday.

Superintendent Todd Vilardo said the Charleston district will operate on e-learning day. Information about e-learning can be found on the district’s website.

Mattoon school district classes were still scheduled to be held in person on Wednesday as of early Tuesday afternoon, but Superintendent Tim Condron emailed parents a reminder about the district's plan regarding inclement weather.

Condron said the district reviews National Weather Service information and consults with its transportation director when snow or dangerous winter weather is in the forecast.

"If the decision is made to dismiss early, implement an e-learning day or to cancel school completely for preschool and grades K-12, you will be notified as soon as possible," Condron said, adding that parents will get a call and email. He said the district also sends out notifices via its website and social media, and media outlets.

The JG-TC is developing a list of closures and cancellations for the Coles County area. If you have one to add, email us at MAT.Editorial@lee.net.