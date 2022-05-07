A dark time in Christina Couch’s life inspired her to pursue a career helping others.

“After watching my grandfather suffer after being diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, I wanted to be able to help people with their medical needs,” said Couch, who has been a nurse for 16 years and worked as a certified nursing assistant for five years before that. “I also wanted to have a career that my children could be proud of.”

Couch’s grandfather lived to see her complete her nursing program; he died about a month afterward.

As a school nurse for Eastern Illinois Area Special Education, Couch said the hardest part of her job is being unable to take away all pain and suffering from students when they are hurt or sick.

Conversely, the best part is being able to help them. “I love when my students come to me and thank me and give me hugs because I helped make them better,” she said.

And she also enjoys meeting their families. “We have so many wonderful people in our community,” she said.

Mattoon and Charleston are fortunate to have many talented, caring doctors and nurses in a variety of fields, Couch said. Residents no longer have to travel an hour or more for most of their care because it is now provided in the community.

Nursing is a very rewarding career, Couch said, but requires persistence and dedication.

“Never give up and always be willing to learn,” she said, when asked about advice for those considering the field. “Health care is ever-changing and we learn new things daily. Always be kind to your patients; you make a bigger difference than you realize.”

Couch and her husband, Shawn, have three adult children, Dakota (Erika) Couch, Caitlin Couch (Jackson Ritter) and Mikala Couch (Robert Ketchum). Her grandsons are Russell and Christopher.

Couch said she enjoys camping, reading and crafting, but isn't expecting much downtime this year because both daughters getting married.

