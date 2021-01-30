Coles County Farm Bureau honors Jeff Coon as 2020 Outstanding Member of the Year

CHARLESTON — Jeff Coon spent his career educating the next generation in the agriculture industry.

The Charleston-area resident served for 19 years as the agriculture teacher and FFA advisor for Oakland High School in northeast Coles County before retiring in June 2020. He also volunteered for 13 years on the Coles County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, which included helping with its youth programs.

Coon said a few of his students in Oakland went on to farm full time, but the others who chose to work in agriculture took jobs with companies such as Archer Daniels Midland Co., Birkey's Farm Store, Farm Credit Services of Illinois and South Central FS.

"I think we have fulfilled that role in preparing kids for the work force," said Coon, who has been named The Coles County Farm Bureau 2020 Outstanding Member of the Year. He added that he always made sure that his students knew that, "agriculture is much more than the guy driving the tractor."

Coon grew up working on his family's farm north of Rardin in Douglas County and attended Oakland High School, where he was in FFA. He subsequently earned a degree in agriculture education from the University of Illinois before working as a DeKalb district sales manager for 15 years and then running his Coon Agronomy Consulting Service for five years.