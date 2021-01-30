Coles County Farm Bureau honors Jeff Coon as 2020 Outstanding Member of the Year

CHARLESTON — Jeff Coon spent his career educating the next generation in the agriculture industry.
The Charleston-area resident served for 19 years as the agriculture teacher and FFA advisor for Oakland High School in northeast Coles County before retiring in June 2020. He also volunteered for 13 years on the Coles County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, which included helping with its youth programs.
Coon said a few of his students in Oakland went on to farm full time, but the others who chose to work in agriculture took jobs with companies such as Archer Daniels Midland Co., Birkey's Farm Store, Farm Credit Services of Illinois and South Central FS.
"I think we have fulfilled that role in preparing kids for the work force," said Coon, who has been named The Coles County Farm Bureau 2020 Outstanding Member of the Year. He added that he always made sure that his students knew that, "agriculture is much more than the guy driving the tractor."
Coon grew up working on his family's farm north of Rardin in Douglas County and attended Oakland High School, where he was in FFA. He subsequently earned a degree in agriculture education from the University of Illinois before working as a DeKalb district sales manager for 15 years and then running his Coon Agronomy Consulting Service for five years.
The Coles County Farm Bureau noted when presenting its award that Coon had planned to just just fill in for a short period when he took the agriculture teaching/FFA advisor post at Oakland in January 2001, but he ended up making it a permanent job.
Coon said his final semester at Oakland coincided with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said his Envirothon team earned a surprise first place finish in the March 17 regional meet at Lake Land College, after which they "hooted and hollered" with joy. He said these students were disappointed that they were not able to carry this success forward to the state meet, which was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Being an agriculture teacher in a small school district presented challenges, but Coon said the greatest part of the job was seeing youths succeed at their studies and at becoming young leaders in their communities and their chosen fields.
"It's been fun," Coon said. "I wouldn't change it."
While serving as a teacher, Coon also worked with youths via the Farm Bureau's Acquaintance Day educational events for FFA youths and its Agriculture in the Classroom outreach program for students in grades kindergarten-12th. He also volunteered with the Farm Bureau Foundation scholarship program, plus an exchange program between Chicago area and downstate legislators and school ag programs.
Coon said he always told youths that volunteering with the Farm Bureau or other organizations is a task that takes time, including being away from family, but is essential for helping their communities.
"It's people like you that make Farm Bureau, FFA and programs like that happen," Coon said he told youths. "That's what leadership is, putting other things in front of your wishes."
Vallori Degler, president of the Farm Bureau board, said during Coon's time on the board he was always very dedicated to serving this organization and its programs, such as the Young Leaders, while also serving his students and FFA members in Oakland.
"Jeff is very outgoing and he speaks up. He is not a bashful person," Degler said. "He gets right in there and does the work. He is a go getter."
Now that he is retired, Coon said he is helping his brother, Eric, farm approximately 500 acres in the Ashmore and Oakland area. He and his wife, Jo, are also traveling more and spending more time with their three children and three grandchildren.