Coles County real estate transactions

- 1001 Rudy Ave., Mattoon, $117,500, Karen S. Koncor to Earl L. Breeding III
- 1221 Edgar Ave., Mattoon, $30,000, Troy Joyner to RJJ Properties LLC
- 515 Ashby Dr., Charleston, $135,000, Andrew Cheetham to Brian Kendall Wood
- 604 Crestview Dr., Mattoon, $157,000, Raymond & Susan Hall to Jordan Bonic
- 14581 Cosmos Ln, Charleston, $224,500, Donald A. Phillips to Kellie Clark
- 11590 N. Co Rd. 2570 E., approximately 2 acres of land, PIN 01-0-01949-000, $18,000, Harold Zuniga to Brad A. Ballinger
- 401 Crescent Dr., Mattoon, $175,000, Michael J. Hamblen to Audrey T. Edwards, Trustee
- Approximately 1 acre of land, Charleston township, PIN 02-1-01215-000, $6,500, Brian R. Stolz to Cody C. Emberton
- 1409 S. 2nd St., Mattoon, $64,000, Janet M. Woelber to Gail Saavedra
- 307 Polk Ave., Charleston, $68,500, Richard P. Price to Clifton Eugene Moore
- 95 Woodlawn Ave., Mattoon, $74,000, Randall W. Curry to Adam Burson
- 817 Wabash Ave., Mattoon, $71,000, Becky Holly to Luke Jurka
- 112 Wabash Ave., Mattoon, $132,000, Edward T. Gover, Trustee to Josh Overholt
- Farm Ground With Access off CR 1830 N, approximately 10 acres of farmland, Humboldt township, PIN 04-0-01226-006, $102,720, Wilmer L. Yoder to Louella Marie Yoder
- 6324 E. Co Rd. 1830 N, approximately 2.5 acres of land, Humboldt township, $260,000, Darrell L. and Teresa M. Carpenter to First Community Bank of Moultrie County, F/K/A FNB of Sullivanas Trustee
- 5111 E. Co Rd. 1700 N., Arcola, $200,000, Henry S. and Amanda M. Chupp to Matthew Ryan Chupp
- Approximately 1 acre of land, Charleston township, PIN 02-1-01215-000, $4,000, Brian R. Stolz to Roger L. Hogan
- 529 Deer Run Trail, Charleston, $175,000, James L. Dunn to Shawn D. Peoples
- 2228 8th St. Circle, Charleston, $173,500, Ronald Carver to Patricia Bailey
- 318 Illinois Ave., Mattoon, $80,000, Tyler L. Zimmer to Chelsey Light
- Approximately 30 acres of vacant farmland, Mattoon township, PIN 07-1-00683-001, $313,950, Amos Townley to First Mid Wealth Management Company, as trustee of Trust No. 80047
- 2512 Western Ave., Mattoon, $150,500, Todd E. Smith to Jeffrey D. Barber
- 1321 Lafayette Ave., Mattoon, $114,900, Terry & Kathy Awalt to Chaz Persino
- 1007 Williamsburg Dr., Charleston, $212,000, Patricia E. McPhillips to Jeremy S. Guymon
- 412 W. Cedar, Ashmore, $65,000, Jim Ealy to Jerry Kirkman
- 1401 Annis Ave., Mattoon, $195,000, Samuel Addison Adair to Angela Stremming
- Approximately 20 acrea of farmland, Lafayette township, PIN 06-0-00289-000, $1,000,000, Mark Beabout to GCZ Coles VI, LLC
- 2300 Grant Ave., Mattoon, $120,000, Cameron S. Davis to Andrew J. Cornell