Coles County reports 2 additional COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Thursday reported two additional laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to the health department, Coles County's total case count since the pandemic began is now 5,872. Of those, one is hospitalized, 29 are recovering, 5,743 have recovered, and 99 have died.

The health department reported that 29.42% of the total population in Coles County have been fully vaccinated. It reported that 40.62% of eligible Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated.

On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 891 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 42 additional deaths. The state is reporting a total of 1,379,279 cases, including 22,718 deaths, since the pandemic started.

