Coles County reports more COVID cases in January than nearly all of 2021

CHARLESTON — Coles County finished January with more positive cases than were reported during the first 11 months of 2021.
According to statistics released Monday by the county’s health department, there were 4,650 positive cases in January. From January to November of 2021, the county reported 4,466 positive cases.
The rapid rise locally during the month is on track with what is being experienced across the region and state, and is attributed to the more contagious, but less debilitating, omicron variant. The first case of the omicron variant in Illinois was identified on Dec. 7, likely fueling the 1,240 positive case reported during that month.
However, the weekly case count is on the decline after reaching its peak of 1,457 — the most cases reported during any week since the pandemic began — the week of January 15.
In addition to the 65 new positive cases reported Monday, the health department said there were three additional COVID-related deaths.
For the entire month, there 10 COVID-related deaths, bringing the county’s total to 156 since the pandemic began.
Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center on Monday reported 44 COVID patients, of which 31 are unvaccinated and 13 are vaccinated. The unvaccinated include one child under the age of 5 and one child over the age of 5 who is eligible to receive the vaccine. Of the vaccinated, seven are overdue for the booster shot.
Of the 44 COVID patients, five are in the critical care unit. Of those, one is vaccinated.
Officials continue cite vaccinations as means of preventing the spread of the virus and becoming seriously ill if one does become infected.
To date, the health department said 47.11% of county residents have at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 43.21% are fully vaccinated.
