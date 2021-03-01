Coles County sees 7 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional seven Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Monday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 5,322.

Of those, four county residents are currently hospitalized, 136 are recovering from the disease, 5,091 have recovered and 91 are deceased, the release said.

Also in the release, health department officials again said COVID-19 vaccination doses continue to be limited. Vaccinations continue in the phases currently allowed and announcements will be made when vaccination clinics are scheduled, it said.

In Illinois, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,143 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 20 additional deaths.

The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate reached 2.4%, a rate not seen since June 23.