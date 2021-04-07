Coles County sees 9 new COVID-19 cases, state reports increases

CHARLESTON — An additional nine Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Wednesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department reported the new cases of the coronavirus-caused disease and also said the state of Illinois is seeing an increase in cases in younger populations.

In the release, health department officials urged continued following of precautions such as wearing face masks and social distancing. It also said some new variants of the coronavirus are spreading in Illinois.

They also urged people to get vaccinated when possible and the release included a reminder about vaccination clinics Friday and Saturday at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

The clinics are part of the Illinois National Guard’s “Mobile Outreach Point of Dispensing” program. Registration is available online at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/0d751a4a-cc7e-4664-bdc7-71ca10787536/.

The new COVID-19 cases announced Wednesday brought the county’s total to 5,594, the news release said.

Of those, four county residents are currently hospitalized and 40 are recovering from the disease, according to the release. Also, 5,456 have recovered and 94 have died from the disease, it said.