Coles County sees two additional COVID-19 deaths, 72 new cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Wednesday announced the death of two additional county residents with COVID-19, as well as the identification of 72 new cases of this coronavirus.

The health department reported the new cases have brought the total laboratory confirmed case count for Coles County to 2,387, with 14 currently hospitalized, 421 recovering, 1,906 recovered, and 46 deceased.

Also on Wednesday, Shelby County reported two COVID-19 deaths, bringing its total to 20, and Moultrie County reported its seventh coronavirus-related death.

All three counties are in Region 6 of the state's COVID-19 response plan.

The entire state is under renewed state restrictions intended to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Those restrictions include no indoor dining or bar service and limits on the size of gatherings. A region is placed under the renewed restrictions after it exceeds an 8% positivity rate for three straight days. It will remain under the renewed restrictions until it maintains a positivity rate of 6.5% or less for three straight days.