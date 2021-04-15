Column: As the Chicago Bears look at QBs slated for the 1st round, don’t expect them to sit and wait to see if one falls to the No. 20 pick

If Pace and Nagy are eyeing one of the top five quarterbacks — and both have been around the country getting close looks at the prospects, with Nagy photographed Wednesday at Fields’ second pro day in Columbus, Ohio — they have to hope one slides. Maybe not all the way to No. 20 but to a position where a trade up would not be cost-prohibitive. Pace and/or Nagy also have gone to see Jones and Lance.

The Falcons could stay put at No. 4 and draft a quarterback to learn behind Matt Ryan. At least three other teams in front of the Bears — the Denver Broncos (No. 9), New England Patriots (No. 15) and Washington (No. 19) — might consider drafting a quarterback, and you can’t rule out the possibility the Detroit Lions (No. 7), Carolina Panthers (No. 8) or Minnesota Vikings (No. 14) would consider one if they have a high grade on him.

So it’s easy to envision a situation in which multiple teams are jockeying for a quarterback who slides out of the top 10, and if there are multiple bidders, even a modest move up the draft board might not be cheap.

Like everyone else, the Bears are probably trying to figure out which quarterback the 49ers will select and how the board will fall so they can determine where they might be able to have a shot at the fourth or fifth quarterback.