Community Shred Day to collect food, money for Mattoon pantry

MATTOON — First Neighbor Bank plans to hold a Community Shred Day on Saturday, June 4, to collect food and monetary donations for the Mattoon Community Food Center.
Data Management Shredding of Terre Haute, Ind. will be on site from 9 a.m. to noon at the bank, 900 Broadway Ave. East, to shred documents that community members no longer need. There will be no fee for this service.
Shred Day organizers ask that participants bring a nonperishable food item or monetary donation to the event to help support the food center. There will be volunteers available to help unload vehicles and collect donations.
12 Mattoon businesses through the years
Anaconda
Blaw-Knox
Burtschi
Central Illinois Public Service (CIPS)
Consolidated Telemarketing Association (CTA)
Douglas Nursing Center
Downtown Aerial
E. Rudy Place
East Rudy Place
Ellen Kay's
General Electric Co.
Mattoon Area Educational Extension Center
Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud