100 hams donated to 100 families

CHARLESTON — Produce with Purpose partnered with The Butcher Shop to donate 100 hams to the Charleston Area Churches Food Pantry for families in need this holiday season.

Produce with Purpose started its ham fundraiser in 2019 to help families in the community who struggle to provide food for their family. They wanted to be able to give families who come to the food pantry the option of picking out a quality meat for the holiday season.

“We want families who are struggling in the community to feel loved and provide hope. We want them to know that they matter to us,” Nick Taylor of Produce with Purpose.

“One of my favorite parts of being a business owner is having the ability to give back to the community. Christmas is my favorite time of year and this is the perfect way for The Butcher Shop to be able to help families in the community not only have a delicious holiday dinner but bring joy during a year that has brought so many hardships,” says Ryan Strange, The Butcher Shop owner.

The Christmas Ham Stampede fundraiser is accepting donations through the end of 2020. To make a donation, stop in The Butcher Shop or visit the Produce with Purpose website at www.producewithpurpose.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.