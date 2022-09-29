13th annual Taste of Something Special to benefit Special Olympics

MATTOON — Special Olympics Illinois Region I will host the 13th annual Taste of Something Special from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at The WalkWay in Mattoon.

Attendees can enjoy an evening filled with wine tasting, beer sampling, a meal from La Luna Mexican food truck, silent auction, "your choice" raffle, and a wine cork pull. All proceeds from the event benefit the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois Region I.

Patrons will be able to purchase the wines and spirits that are available for sampling that evening. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $20 at bidpal.net/2022toss. Tickets also be available at the door for $25. All attendees will receive a gift, along with eight wine-tasting tickets.

Bids for the silent auction can be placed in advance at biddinbidpal.net/2022toss, now through the night of the event, The auction closes at 7:45 p.m.

Some of the silent auction items include metal art by Scott Mayer, at patio fire pit full of beer and spirits, an Anthony V. Sheehan Stars & Stripes Run Basket.

The "Your Choice" raffle will be auctioning a variety of great items that range from restaurant gift certificates to hand crafted pieces of art created by local supporters.

During the wine cork pull, attendees have the choice to purchase one wine cork for $10 or three wine corks for $25 to have the chance to win the cork’s matching bottle of wine.

SOILL Region I offers competition for athletes in 12 sports. There are many opportunities available to get involved with Special Olympics, including serving as a volunteer or committee member, helping with fundraising or competing as an athlete. If you live in the area and want to find out more about the local program, contact Region I Assistant Director Vanessa Duncan at 217-273-4485 or vduncan@soill.org.