4-H Spin Club earns grant for community garden

MATTOON — Farm Credit Illinois recently awarded a community improvement grant in the amount of $500 to the Douglas-Hart 4-H Community Garden SPIN Club of Coles County.

The club will use the grant funds to rebuild, plant and maintain the community garden at the Douglas-Hart Nature Center.

Members of this club, ages 8 to 18 years old, will meet weekly at the nature center for an educational lesson about gardening. Activities will include a hands-on learning experience with gardening as they learn the importance of planting, maintaining, and harvesting a garden. This club was started by a partnership between Douglas-Hart Nature Center and University of Illinois Extension Coles County 4-H.

The Douglas-Hart 4-H Community Garden SPIN Club was one of 50 4-H clubs and FFA chapters to receive a community improvement grant. This year Farm Credit Illinois has awarded a total of $25,000 in grant funds to clubs and chapters making tangible contributions in their communities by implementing an improvement project.

The Douglas-Hart 4-H Community Garden SPIN Club is a new special interest club offered in Coles County. The SPIN Club had its first meeting on April 11 and will learn the benefits and basics of a community garden.

If you would like to learn more about this club or would like to join, contact the Coles County Extension Office at 217-345-7034. The Coles County Extension Office can be found at 809 Broadway Ave., Mattoon.

