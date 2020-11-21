Alpha Upsilon presents cookies to Mattoon Fire Department

MATTOON — The Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha presented cookies to the Mattoon Fire Department in October during Fire Prevention Week in appreciation of their dedication to the citizens of Mattoon and the surrounding areas. The organization has been donating cookies to the fire departments for more than 45 years.

Presenting the cookies from Alpha Upsilon were Suzi Coffman, Paula Winchester, Kathleen Grissom, and Lois Neff. Accepting for the Mattoon Fire Department were Kenny Clodfelder, Brandon Mangen, Gary Collingsworth and Melvin Pierce.

Epsilon Sigma Alpha is an international philanthropic organization that works for St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Easterseals and Camp New Hope in addition to many other local civic projects.

If you are interested in learning more about the Alpha Upsilon Chapter of ESA, please contact President Paula Winchester, 217-235-1974 or Vice President, Kathleen Grissom at 217-234-6164.

