Alpha Upsilon to hold annual Back to School Rummage Sale

MATTOON — The Alpha Upsilon chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha will be holding its 5th annual Back to School Rummage Sale from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday Aug. 20, and from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the former Deb store in the Cross County Mall in Mattoon.

Epsilon Sigma Alpha is an international leadership and service organization the supports St. Jude Children's Hospital and its affiliate in Peoria, Easter Seals, Hope of Heroes, Camp New Hope, and many other local and civic projects.

For more information contact Paula Winchester, rummage sale chairperson, at 217-259-9274.

