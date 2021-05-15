Alpha Upsilon to hold annual 'Traffic Stop' fundraiser for St. Jude

MATTOON — The Alpha Upsilon chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha will be conducting their annual "St. Jude Save a Child's Life" Traffic Stop again this year.

They will be collecting donations on the street corners of Mattoon the weekend of Friday and Saturday, May 21-22. All monies collected will be donated to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

Epsilon Sigma Alpha International is a worldwide organization with nearly 1000 chapters in Australia, Canada and across the United Sates. ESA has been affiliated with St. Jude since 1976 and has donated over $300 million dollars to help with the research and treatment of children under the age of 18 with a catastrophic illness. The policy at St. Jude is that no family will ever receive a bill for the care and treatment that they receive there.

Alpha Upsilon askes everyone to be generous this weekend and help them to help the children of St. Jude.

For more information on the Alpha Upsilon chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International, contact Paula Winchester, President, at 217-235-1974 or any member of the chapter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.