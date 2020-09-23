Alpha Upsilon to hold traffic stop fundraiser for St. Jude

Epsilon Sigma Alpha International is a worldwide organization with nearly 1000 chapters in Australia, Canada, and across the United States. ESA has been affiliated with St Jude since 1976 and has donated over $250 million dollars to help with the research and treatment of children under the age of 18 with a catastrophic illness. The policy at St Jude is that no family will ever receive a bill for the care and treatment that they receive there. Alpha Upsilon members are asking the public to please be generous this weekend and help them to help the children of St Jude.