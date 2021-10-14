Annual Halloween Celebration to be held in Strasburg

STRASBURG — The Annual Halloween Celebration sponsored by the Strasburg American Legion Post 289 will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The soup supper sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 289 begins at 5 p.m. in the Strasburg Community Building. The menu includes chili, chicken noodle soup, polish sausage, BBQ, hot dogs, Sloppy dogs, nachos and cheese, sloppy nachos, homemade pie, and drinks.

The masked parade led by the Stewardson-Strasburg Band begins at 7 p.m. with judging at 7:30 p.m. Categories for this year’s costumes include: Storybook and Fairy Tales; TV and Movies; Clowns and Hobos; Monsters, Ghosts and Witches; Cowboys and Indians; Military; Animals, Miscellaneous; Under 3 years old; and Adults. The grand prize is $25.

Following the masked parade and judging, the cake walk is scheduled to begin at approximately 8 p.m. The American Legion will be also be holding a 50/50 drawing plus a free merchants drawing for items from the various businesses in the community.

For more information, contact Linda D. Oakley, village of Strasburg administrative clerk and treasurer, at 217-644-3007 or at info@strasburgil.com.

