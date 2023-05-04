MATTOON — Mattoon Catholic Charities will be hosting its annual fundraiser and murder mystery dinner Saturday, May 13, at The Walkway, located at 1501 Lake Land Blvd.

The event starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person and include a meal by Griffin’s Catering. Tickets may be purchased in advance at cc.dio.org. If you are unable to attend but would still like to make a donation you may at cc.dio.org/ways_to_give/donate/.

“Everyone falls and needs a helping hand from time to time. With the continued help from our highly motivated staff, selfless volunteers and generous board members, we are able to provide that helping hand to those in need. We are grateful for community members who continue to extend kindness and grace to Catholic Charities,” said Joshua Benton, area director of Catholic Charities of Coles, Douglas and Edgar Counties.

Programs offered by Catholic Charities include food pantries, clothing, housewares, and furniture assistance, MedAssist, Blessed Baby, the adaptive equipment loan program, and the Boomerang Blessings Resale Store.

For more information about Catholic Charities of Coles, Douglas and Edgar Counties, to make a donation or to volunteer contact Benton at 217-235-0420 or jbenton_matt@cc.dio.org.

