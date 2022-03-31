Catholic Charities of Coles, Douglas and Edgar Counties to host annual fundraiser

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MATTOON — Catholic Charities will be hosting its annual fundraiser, "Hope Grows Here," Saturday, April 23, at The Walkway, located at 1501 Lake Land Blvd. in Mattoon.

"Hope Grows Here" will start at 6 p.m. Ticket are $50 each and includes a meal by Griffin’s BBQ Crew and live music by Frames, with sponsorship support from Johnson’s Automotive in Charleston. Tickets may be purchased in advance at cc.dio.org. If you are unable to attend the annual fundraiser, but would still like to make a donation you may also do so at cc.dio.org/ways_to_give/donate/.

Programs offered by Catholic Charities of Coles, Douglas and Edgar Counties include: The Food Pantry, Mobile Food Pantry, clothing, housewares, and furniture assistance, MedAssist, Blessed Baby, Adaptive Equipment Loan Program, and Boomerang Blessings Resale Store.

For more information about Catholic Charities of Coles, Douglas and Edgar Counties, to make a donation or to volunteer contact  Amanda Honn, area director, at honn_matt@cc.dio.org or 217-235-0420.

