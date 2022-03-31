Catholic Charities of Coles, Douglas and Edgar Counties to host annual fundraiser

"Hope Grows Here" will start at 6 p.m. Ticket are $50 each and includes a meal by Griffin’s BBQ Crew and live music by Frames, with sponsorship support from Johnson’s Automotive in Charleston. Tickets may be purchased in advance at cc.dio.org. If you are unable to attend the annual fundraiser, but would still like to make a donation you may also do so at cc.dio.org/ways_to_give/donate/.