CCAR, Rotary supply backpacks for local foster children

CHARLESTON — For the 17th consecutive year, CCAR Industries and the Charleston Rotary Club have partnered to supply backpacks for children entering the foster care system through the Coles County DCFS office.

These backpacks are filled with comfort items such as stuffed animals and games, in addition to essentials like hygiene products and clothing. Several members of the CCAR staff and Rotary members filled 52 backpacks that will be donated this year.

This program was started in 2004. Since that time CCAR and Rotary have prepared and donated more than 1,300 backpacks.

Each year, CCAR and Rotary volunteers pack whatever number that DCFS says they need. The backpacks are arranged by age groups. So the backpacks may be for infants all the way up to the teenage years.

Lyla McGuire, former executive director of CCAR Industries, started the backpack project. She also was a member of the Charleston Rotary Club. Danielle Swango, the current executive director of CCAR Industries, has continued the project with Rotary.

