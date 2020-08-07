You are the owner of this article.
Charleston First Baptist Church to give out shoe vouchers
Charleston First Baptist Church to give out shoe vouchers

Shoe Voucher, 2020

The First Baptist Church in Charleston will be giving out vouchers for free shoes for local kids this Tuesday. Pictured, Areanna and Josiah Wilcox.

 Submitted photo

CHARLESTON — Josiah and Areanna Wilcox would like to invite Charleston school-aged children, kindergarten through high school, and their parents to the First Baptist Church, 2800 University Drive, from 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11 to receive a voucher for a free pair of shoes. Vouchers are to be taken to the Charleston Wal-Mart.

Children must be accompanied by parents. Masks are required and social distancing is required. This event is sponsored by the First Baptist Church and Wal-Mart.

