Charleston First Baptist Church to give out shoe vouchers

CHARLESTON — Josiah and Areanna Wilcox would like to invite Charleston school-aged children, kindergarten through high school, and their parents to the First Baptist Church, 2800 University Drive, from 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11 to receive a voucher for a free pair of shoes. Vouchers are to be taken to the Charleston Wal-Mart.
Children must be accompanied by parents. Masks are required and social distancing is required. This event is sponsored by the First Baptist Church and Wal-Mart.
