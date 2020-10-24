Charleston Police Department announces recent promotions, retirements

CHARLESTON — On October 2, Lieutenant Rick Giordano retired from the Charleston Police Department after 23 years of service.

Giordano began his police career in September 1997 and graduated from the Police Training Institute at the University of Illinois. Over the course of his career, Giordano served as a field training officer, a narcotics inspector, a member of the Crisis Response Team, a patrol sergeant, and patrol lieutenant. Giordano is a U.S. Army veteran.

On October 3, Brian Hissong was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Hissong began his career in October 2009. He was promoted to patrol sergeant in February 2018. Hissong also serves as a field training officer, master taser instructor, and is the assistant commander of the Crisis Response Team. Hissong will command one of the department’s night shifts. Hissong is a U.S. Army veteran.

On October 3, Chris Darimont was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Darimont began his career in April 2011. Darimont has also served as a field training officer, member of the Crisis Response Team, and a defensive tactics instructor. Darimont has been a K9 handler since June 2016 with his partner K9 Vito. Darimont will supervise one of the department’s night shifts. Darimont is a graduate of Eastern Illinois University.

