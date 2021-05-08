Charleston Rotary asks residents to ‘Fly the Flag’ on five holidays

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Rotary Club is inviting the community to “Fly the Flag” on special holidays this year.
The Rotary Club will place a flag and pole in people’s yards or at their businesses on five holidays throughout the year:
- Memorial Day, May 31
- Flag Day, June 14
- Fourth of July
- Labor Day, Sept. 6
- Veterans Day, Nov. 11
The goal is to promote patriotism and raise funds for the Rotary Club’s charitable use in the community. The Rotary Club and Charleston High School Interact Club will do all the work.
The club is selling subscriptions to have a three-foot by five-foot American flag on a 10-foot pole placed in a short plastic pipe in the ground. The plastic pipe is similar to a golf course cup. The flag will be installed each of the five holiday mornings and then removed for storage. After Veterans Day, the plastic pipe will be removed. The pipe will not interfere with mowing.
The cost for this service is $50 which covers all five holidays.
“It’s a great time to show pride in our country on the holidays,” said Rotarian Terry Davis, who chairs the Fly the Flag project.
Davis said there is a limited number of flags available for placement. Those interested should register by May 15. Registration cards are available from any Rotarian or at Towne Square Jewelers and in the lobby of Charleston City Hall.
“Join your friends and neighbors in a patriotic display of the flag,” Davis added.
Funds raised from the project will be used for Rotary projects such as scholarships for CHS seniors, the Leader in Me program in Charleston schools, the Lincoln Prairie Trailhead beautification on North Fifth Street, city flower project, CHS Interact Club, Rotary Youth Exchange, Peace Meal delivery, HOPE food delivery, backpacks for foster children, CHS Top 10 Student Lunch, Jefferson School Leadership Awards, heart scans for high school athletes and more.
For more information, go to www.charlestonrotary.wordpress.com, go to Rotary Club of Charleston on Facebook or call 217-345-7649.