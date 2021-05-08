Charleston Rotary asks residents to ‘Fly the Flag’ on five holidays

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Rotary Club is inviting the community to “Fly the Flag” on special holidays this year.

The Rotary Club will place a flag and pole in people’s yards or at their businesses on five holidays throughout the year:

Memorial Day, May 31

Flag Day, June 14

Fourth of July

Labor Day, Sept. 6

Veterans Day, Nov. 11

The goal is to promote patriotism and raise funds for the Rotary Club’s charitable use in the community. The Rotary Club and Charleston High School Interact Club will do all the work.

The club is selling subscriptions to have a three-foot by five-foot American flag on a 10-foot pole placed in a short plastic pipe in the ground. The plastic pipe is similar to a golf course cup. The flag will be installed each of the five holiday mornings and then removed for storage. After Veterans Day, the plastic pipe will be removed. The pipe will not interfere with mowing.

The cost for this service is $50 which covers all five holidays.

“It’s a great time to show pride in our country on the holidays,” said Rotarian Terry Davis, who chairs the Fly the Flag project.