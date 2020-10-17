Charleston Rotary gets update on Nov. 3 voting process

CHARLESTON — As of the morning of Oct. 6, more than 3,000 Coles County residents already had cast their ballots.

Julie Coe, Coles County clerk, recently updated the Charleston Rotary Club on activities leading up to the Nov. 3 general election.

Coe told Rotarians how people who requested a mail-in ballot still could vote in person and said the county expects to have enough election judges for all precincts.

“If you change your mind (after requesting a mail-in ballot) and want to vote in person, then you must bring the ballot that was mailed to you when you vote,” Coe said. If the voting list shows that someone was sent a mail-in ballot, they cannot vote in person without surrendering the ballot they were mailed.

“People don’t like to be told no, but it just makes sense,” Coe said.

Coe said the Coles County clerk’s office has not experienced problems in the past with mail-in voting.

“Voting by mail has been going on for many years,” she said. “It’s nothing new but is increasing because of COVID.”

Coe said her office had received 1,581 mailed ballots out of 4,000 requested as of Oct. 6. In addition, another 1,556 people already had voted early as of Oct. 6.