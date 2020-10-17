Charleston Rotary gets update on Nov. 3 voting process

CHARLESTON — As of the morning of Oct. 6, more than 3,000 Coles County residents already had cast their ballots.
Julie Coe, Coles County clerk, recently updated the Charleston Rotary Club on activities leading up to the Nov. 3 general election.
Coe told Rotarians how people who requested a mail-in ballot still could vote in person and said the county expects to have enough election judges for all precincts.
“If you change your mind (after requesting a mail-in ballot) and want to vote in person, then you must bring the ballot that was mailed to you when you vote,” Coe said. If the voting list shows that someone was sent a mail-in ballot, they cannot vote in person without surrendering the ballot they were mailed.
“People don’t like to be told no, but it just makes sense,” Coe said.
Coe said the Coles County clerk’s office has not experienced problems in the past with mail-in voting.
“Voting by mail has been going on for many years,” she said. “It’s nothing new but is increasing because of COVID.”
Coe said her office had received 1,581 mailed ballots out of 4,000 requested as of Oct. 6. In addition, another 1,556 people already had voted early as of Oct. 6.
When asked how mailed ballots are counted, Sheryl Thomas of the county clerk’s elections department said the ballots are fed into a separate ballot box. The ballots, however, are not counted until after 7 p.m. on election night. Three election judges, including one Democrat and one Republican, are involved in that process, she said.
While some prospective election judges may be hesitant about serving because of coronavirus concerns, Coe said 369 people in the county have signed up to serve. Each of the county’s 44 precincts has four to five judges working on Election Day.
Coe said voters and judges are expected to wear a mask in the polling place. Sanitizers will be available for judges to wipe down voting equipment and the pens used to mark paper ballots.
Coe said any poll watchers must register in advance with the county clerk’s office. They also are required to sign in at the voting precinct and show their credentials to the election judges.
Coe also reminded Rotarians that electioneering is not allowed within 100 feet of the polling place. No pins or clothing promoting a candidate or party are allowed inside the polling place, she said. People will be asked to remove the political pin or clothing or cover it with a jacket or other item.
“It’s state law,” she said. “It’s not our law.”
Coe encourage all the Rotarians to vote and said election officials expect a heavy turnout.
The Charleston Rotary Club is a service organization open to men and women. The club is involved in local, regional and international service projects. Its primary focus locally is on youth.
For more information on the Charleston Rotary Club, visit the club’s web page, charlestonrotary.wordpress.com
