Charleston Rotary hears about CCAR day programs

Unfortunately, Swango said, too many individuals are placed on a statewide waitlist. Currently, she said, 57,000 people in Illinois are on the waitlist for services.

“There’s not much (state) funding for services, so there is a gap between school and getting those services,” Swango said. “That can be detrimental to the individual.”

For those on the waitlist, they may be placed in day care until they qualify for services.

CCAR offers several types of programs for post-school consumers. The senior program is for those who don’t wish to have a job. The program focuses on crafts, socialization and maintaining leisure and physical skills. People in this group don’t have to be senior age.

The Recycling Center offers a more structured environment. People who work here go to work at set times, have lunch breaks, learn about quality work and socialization.

At the Locust Street facility, consumers also get structure but have more supervision with daily activities and working on social skills.

The CCAR manufacturing facility on Lincoln Avenue in Charleston offers more detail-oriented work and more complex tasks. More accuracy in the work is needed. There is group and individual instruction.