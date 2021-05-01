Charleston Rotary hears about CCAR day programs

CHARLESTON — Formed in the late 1960s by a group of parents to increase opportunities for their children who were leaving school, CCAR Industries continues that role today.
Danielle Swango, executive director of CCAR Industries, recently talked to the Charleston Rotary Club about the organization’s work in helping special education students transition from school to work. Swango, who is a member of the Rotary Club, said CCAR works with about 400 individuals in its various programs.
CCAR’s mission is to assist area residents with developmental disabilities and/or other functional limitations.
In the last year or two prior to graduation, special ed students are invited to tour CCAR facilities and to learn about employment in the community.
Just as special education students have an individual education plan, CCAR works with them on an individual-centered plan. That plan focuses on the person as a whole, Swango said, including how they feel about various situations and what they want to do for the next five years.
If the person wishes to seek a job in the community, he or she is referred to the Illinois Department of Rehabilitation Services. Those who don’t want to seek a job in the community go through an assessment to see if they qualify for CCAR services through the state.
Unfortunately, Swango said, too many individuals are placed on a statewide waitlist. Currently, she said, 57,000 people in Illinois are on the waitlist for services.
“There’s not much (state) funding for services, so there is a gap between school and getting those services,” Swango said. “That can be detrimental to the individual.”
For those on the waitlist, they may be placed in day care until they qualify for services.
CCAR offers several types of programs for post-school consumers. The senior program is for those who don’t wish to have a job. The program focuses on crafts, socialization and maintaining leisure and physical skills. People in this group don’t have to be senior age.
The Recycling Center offers a more structured environment. People who work here go to work at set times, have lunch breaks, learn about quality work and socialization.
At the Locust Street facility, consumers also get structure but have more supervision with daily activities and working on social skills.
The CCAR manufacturing facility on Lincoln Avenue in Charleston offers more detail-oriented work and more complex tasks. More accuracy in the work is needed. There is group and individual instruction.
Swango said all CCAR consumers are earning money in their activities. It may not be a big paycheck but they have money for things like going to the movies and getting gifts for family members.
Swango said the pandemic closed CCAR’s work programs, but staff performed the work so it would be available when it was safe for consumers to return.
Swango said CCAR has work contracts with Vesuvius and Cabot, among other manufacturers, and also attaches chain guards on industrial mowers for another business. Local residents can take recyclable materials to CCAR to sort and bundle.
For information about CCAR Industries go to ccarindustries.org.
Charleston Rotary continues to meet each Tuesday at noon on Zoom. More information on Charleston Rotary can be found at charlestonrotary.wordpress.com or go to the Rotary Club of Charleston Facebook page.