Charleston Rotary learns more about CASA work

CHARLESTON — CASA of East Central Illinois continues to advocate in court for abused and neglected children despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Kim Carmean, executive director of CASA, recently met with the Charleston Rotary Club to discuss the status of the organization that has monitored abuse and neglect cases for more than 25 years.
Whenever the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is involved in an abuse or neglect case, CASA is assigned to the case by a local judge.
“We are the eyes and ears for the judge,” Carmean told Rotary.
A trained volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocate talks with the child, their parents and teachers, and views medical records, if necessary.
“We interview and observe,” she pointed out. They check to see if the child’s needs are being met and if the parents are doing what they have been tasked to do to get their children back.
Currently CASA volunteers are working in cases involving 182 children — 22 in Cumberland County and the remainder in Coles.
There is a shortage of foster families to help the children, she said. Some of the local children are with foster families in Champaign, Danville and even as far away as Joliet.
CASA currently has 25 volunteer advocates, so CASA staff also helps with a number of cases. The CASA office, housed at the Coles County Courthouse, includes two full-time and two part-time staff.
To be a CASA volunteer advocate, a person must complete an application, undergo a background check and reference checks and take 30 hours of classroom training. They also interview with a member of the CASA staff and observe several court hearings before being assigned a child’s case, she said.
The pandemic actually has reduced the number of cases CASA has seen, but not necessarily because the number of abuse and neglect incidents have declined.
“Eighty percent of (abuse) hotline calls typically come from teachers and other school officials,” Carmean said. “Children haven’t been in school (mid-March to November) so the number of cases has gone down.”
At the beginning of November 2019, CASA had about 80 new cases for the year. At the same time this year, she said, CASA was assigned 42 new cases.
Many of the new cases this year, she said, involve newborns who have been exposed to meth, heroin or cocaine.
Most cases involve children younger than 8, but there are teens and even two who now attend college.
“They have potential,” Carmean said of the foster children. “They just need the right people in their lives.”
Youth Service is one of Rotary’s five avenues of service. For more information on the Charleston Rotary Club, go to charlestonrotary.wordpress.com.
For more information on CASA of East Central Illinois, go to www.casaeci.org
