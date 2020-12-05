Charleston Rotary learns more about CASA work

CHARLESTON — CASA of East Central Illinois continues to advocate in court for abused and neglected children despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim Carmean, executive director of CASA, recently met with the Charleston Rotary Club to discuss the status of the organization that has monitored abuse and neglect cases for more than 25 years.

Whenever the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is involved in an abuse or neglect case, CASA is assigned to the case by a local judge.

“We are the eyes and ears for the judge,” Carmean told Rotary.

A trained volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocate talks with the child, their parents and teachers, and views medical records, if necessary.

“We interview and observe,” she pointed out. They check to see if the child’s needs are being met and if the parents are doing what they have been tasked to do to get their children back.

Currently CASA volunteers are working in cases involving 182 children — 22 in Cumberland County and the remainder in Coles.

There is a shortage of foster families to help the children, she said. Some of the local children are with foster families in Champaign, Danville and even as far away as Joliet.