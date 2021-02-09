 Skip to main content
Chief judge highlights work done by official court reporters during their special week
Chief judge highlights work done by official court reporters during their special week

CHARLESTON — Official Court Reporter and Court Specialist Week recognizes people who are a "key player in legal proceedings," 5th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Thomas M. O’Shaughnessy of Danville.

The official court reporters and court specialists are responsible for producing an accurate and complete legal transcript of courtroom proceedings, including trials, hearings, and other legal matters. A legal transcript is the exact record of every spoken word and who spoke it during the legal proceeding. These include all of the words spoken by the judge, lawyers, witnesses, and other parties.

Official Court Reporter and Court Specialist Week is Feb. 6-13.

“Official court reporters and court specialists require exemplary English skills, a strong work ethic, and the ability to focus for hours on end. They often have to deal with people under stress due to their legal problems. The judges of the 5th Judicial Circuit appreciate the vital role they play in the judicial process, and acknowledge that they, as the silent guardians of the record, are critical to every case that comes before our courts,” O’Shaughnessy said.

The 5th Judicial Circuit includes Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar, and Vermilion counties.

