Chief judge highlights work done by official court reporters during their special week

The official court reporters and court specialists are responsible for producing an accurate and complete legal transcript of courtroom proceedings, including trials, hearings, and other legal matters. A legal transcript is the exact record of every spoken word and who spoke it during the legal proceeding. These include all of the words spoken by the judge, lawyers, witnesses, and other parties.

“Official court reporters and court specialists require exemplary English skills, a strong work ethic, and the ability to focus for hours on end. They often have to deal with people under stress due to their legal problems. The judges of the 5th Judicial Circuit appreciate the vital role they play in the judicial process, and acknowledge that they, as the silent guardians of the record, are critical to every case that comes before our courts,” O’Shaughnessy said.