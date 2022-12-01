Christmas auction and more coming to Strasburg

STRASBURG — The December Christmas Auction sponsored by Strasburg Liberty Post 289 of the American Legion will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Community Center in Strasburg.

The auction by Thomas Factory Outlet, with Dennis Aumann Auctioneer, is the major fundraiser for the American Legion Post. The Post uses the proceeds from the auction to donate the annual Easter egg hunt, Americanism essay prize money, Legion baseball, the Strasburg Veteran’s Memorial, community blood drives, Stewardson-Strasburg yearbook, post prom activities, and American Legion Gifts For Yanks among other programs.

Auction items include tools, radio-controlled and other toys, metal signs, food items, bikes, trikes, blankets, Christmas items, tarps and wind spinners.

There will be a concession stand sponsored by the Auxiliary.

Christmas Store

Liberty Unit 289 of the American Legion Auxiliary’s Christmas Store and annual cookie walk will feature homemade noodles, homemade cookies and candies, plus Rada cutlery, Terri Lynn nuts, jewelry, scrubbies, and more. Shoppers select the cookies and candies they want and put in a box. Box is then weighed with price at $5 per pound.

The Christmas Store, located in Strasburg Community Building, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

Profits from the Christmas Store will be used by the Auxiliary for community projects and items for veterans.

Showcase of trees

Area businesses, organizations, and community members are encouraged to decorate a tree for the upcoming showcase of trees.

Visitors to the Christmas Store can vote for their favorite tree and the tree with the most money in its container wins. Winners will receive either a catered lunch, if a business or organization, or a gift card for individuals. Proceeds from the showcase of trees will benefit scholarships.

There will also be a display of art from students at Stewardson-Strasburg School.

For more information about these events contact Linda D. Oakley, village of Strasburg administrative clerk and treasurer, at 217-644-3007 or at info@strasburgil.com.