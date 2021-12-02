Christmas auction and more coming to Strasburg

STRASBURG — The December Christmas Auction, sponsored by Strasburg Liberty Post 289 of the American Legion, will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Community Center in Strasburg.

The auction, by Thomas Factory Outlet with Dennis Aumann Auctioneer, is the major fundraiser for the American Legion Post. The Post uses the proceeds from the auction to donate to the Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Americanism Essay prize money, Legion Baseball, the Strasburg Veteran’s Memorial, community blood drive, Stewardson-Strasburg yearbook, post prom activities, and American Legion Gifts to Yanks among other programs.

Auction items include Craftsman tools, toys, metal signs, food items, figurines, baskets, wind spinners, china cabinets, yard ornaments, pie safes, bikes, trikes, ceramic, dolls, lanterns and much more. Masks and hand sanitizer available.

A concession stand sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 289 will be available.

Christmas Store

Liberty Unit 289 of the American Legion Auxiliary’s Christmas Store and Annual Cookie Walk will feature items such as homemade noodles, homemade cookies and candies, plus Rada cutlery, Terri Lynn nuts, jewelry, scrubbies, plus more. Shoppers select the cookies and candies they want and put in a box. The box is then weighed with price at $5 per pound.

The Christmas Store is located in Strasburg Community Building and is open on the following days/hours:

Friday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and

Saturday Dec. 11, 9 – 11 a.m.

Profits from the Christmas Store will be used by the Auxiliary for community projects and items for veterans.

There will also be a display of art from students at Stewardson-Strasburg schools.

Showcase of Trees

Area businesses, organizations, and community members are encouraged to decorate a tree. Visitors can vote for their favorite tree and the tree with the most money in their container wins. Winners will receive either a catered lunch (if a business/organization) or a gift card (individual).

Trees can be small or up to 7 feet (artificial trees only) and can be set up in the community building the week of Dec. 6. Limit to 15 decorated trees. RSVP by Monday, Dec 6.

Proceeds from the Showcase of Trees will benefit the American Legion Auxiliary Department Education Fund. Contact either ALA Unit 289 President Sarah Wyckoff at 217-273-0158 or sarahrichards@hotmail.com; or Cinda Held at 217-343-5314 or sportmama_98@yahoo.com.

For more information about these events contact Linda D. Oakley, village of Strasburg administrative clerk and treasurer, at 217-644-3007 or at info@strasburgil.com.

