Circle One ladies group to hold Holiday Bazaar
editor's pick

Circle One Holiday

Pictured, Left to Right, Carole Burke and Lana Fuller with some of the items available at the upcoming Circle One Ladies Group Holiday Bazaar.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — The Circle One ladies group of Central Community Church, 200 Lafayette Ave East, Mattoon, will be hosting their annual Holiday Bazaar Saturday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The bazaar will feature homemade crafts, centerpieces, wall hangings, decorative boxes, purses, jewelry and much more.

The Circle One ladies are a group of dedicated Christian women who desire to serve the church through various projects and fundraisers. Money raised goes toward various needs of the church.

Please contact the church office at (217) 235-0535 with any questions.

