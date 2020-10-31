Circle One ladies group to hold Holiday Bazaar

MATTOON — The Circle One ladies group of Central Community Church, 200 Lafayette Ave East, Mattoon, will be hosting their annual Holiday Bazaar Saturday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The bazaar will feature homemade crafts, centerpieces, wall hangings, decorative boxes, purses, jewelry and much more.

The Circle One ladies are a group of dedicated Christian women who desire to serve the church through various projects and fundraisers. Money raised goes toward various needs of the church.

Please contact the church office at (217) 235-0535 with any questions.

