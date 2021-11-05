Circle One ladies group to hold Holiday Bazaar

MATTOON — The Circle One ladies group of Central Community Church, 200 Lafayette Ave. East, Mattoon, will be hosting its annual Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6.

The bazaar will feature homemade crafts, centerpieces, wall hangings, decorative boxes, purses and jewelry, a bake sale and much more.

The Circle One ladies are a group of dedicated Christian women who desire to serve the church through various projects and fundraisers. Money raised goes toward various needs of the church.

Contact the church office at 217-235-0535 with any questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.