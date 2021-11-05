 Skip to main content
Circle One ladies group to hold Holiday Bazaar

Circle One Holiday

Pictured, some of the items available at the upcoming Circle One Ladies Holiday Bazaar.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — The Circle One ladies group of Central Community Church, 200 Lafayette Ave. East, Mattoon, will be hosting its annual Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6.

The bazaar will feature homemade crafts, centerpieces, wall hangings, decorative boxes, purses and jewelry, a bake sale and much more.

The Circle One ladies are a group of dedicated Christian women who desire to serve the church through various projects and fundraisers. Money raised goes toward various needs of the church. 

Contact the church office at 217-235-0535 with any questions.

