Coles County Habitat for Humanity gets boost from Ameren Illinois

CHARLESTON — Coles County Habitat for Humanity received a $5,000 grant from Ameren Illinois to help with construction costs for its 41st partner family's home.

Through Habitat's affordable housing program, a new 4-bedroom is under construction in Charleston for the Daniels family. The new home will give the family of eight a healthy, safe and affordable place to call home in September of 2021.

"The purpose of Habitat's affordable housing program is to enable low-income individuals and families the opportunity to become homeowners to improve their quality of life and break free from the cycle of poverty," Melissa McDaniel, Director of Coles County Habitat for Humanity said. "With the help of Ameren Illinois we can further our goal in improving the quality of life for low-income individuals and families."

The grant funds were made available through the Ameren Cares program, which connects Ameren Illinois with the communities it serves through charitable giving and volunteering. Colby Sawin, Regional Director of Gas Operations for Ameren Illinois, said the key focus of the Ameren Cares program is to partner with nonprofit organizations like Coles County Habitat for Humanity to help empower communities and improve the quality of life in Ameren Illinois' service territories.

"All families should have a suitable and safe place to live no matter what their income," said Sawin. "Helping the Coles County Habitat for Humanity with their affordable housing program forwards our commitment at Ameren Illinois to empower the communities we share by giving back to the places we call home."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.