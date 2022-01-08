Coles County non-profits awarded Consolidated Communication Community Leadership grants

The Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation recently announced the recipients of the Consolidated Communications Endowment for Economic Development and Community Leadership grant.

The recipients include Charleston Middle School, Adult Life Academy, and Children’s Advocacy Center of East Central Illinois.

Charleston Middle School received $1,490 toward Camp Start-up scholarships to enhance entrepreneurship to learning. Camp Start-up is a hands-on experiential learning experience that will give the entrepreneurially minded students access to creating their own business venture and meeting like-minded outside-the-box thinkers.

Adult LIFE Academy (an Eastern Illinois Area Special Education Cooperative) received $1,303.89 toward improving a prevocational program. Monies will be used to build community relations by creating in-house business opportunities, for all students, regardless of medical and/or physical limitations, to participate. Vocational growth will allow students to interact with community members through sales and community events such as Cross County Mall small business sale days and Lytle Park Farmer's Market. These interactions will build relationships and awareness between community members and individuals with disabilities.

Children’s Advocacy Center of East Central Illinois (CACECI) received $1,206.11 toward supporting a variety of trainings to enhance the knowledge and skills of the CACECI staff. The Children’s Advocacy Center of East Central Illinois’ mission is to minimize the trauma experienced by child victims and their family/caregivers as they move through the judicial system, to provide referral and advocacy services to the victims and to family or caregivers, and to promote prosecution of those responsible through advocacy and case coordination with all involved agencies.

The Consolidated Communications Endowment for Economic Development and Community Leadership is a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation.

Grants provide support to organizations that contribute to building workforce skills, encouraging entrepreneurship, or enhancing the environment for business development in Coles County.

For more information, contact Kristen Bertrand, program officer, at 217-342-5413 or kristen@enrichingourcommunity.org.

