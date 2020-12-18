Community invited to sing 'Silent Night' on Christmas Eve

CHARLESTON — 2020 has been a difficult year for most individuals with this ongoing COVID pandemic.
It has hit us hard in our families, in our businesses, in our schools, and in our churches. Many of the ordinary activities which kept us connected and united as a community has been drastically restricted, if not completely eliminated.
We are suffering as a community because of that. What can we do to bring that sense of community back? What can we do during these days of separation and isolation to remind ourselves that there is something more powerful than a virus that unites us as a people.
That unity is seen in this holiday season as a little baby born in a stable for the world. On Christmas Eve we celebrate God’s love taking action by sending His Son into our world to be our Savior. That saving Love is what unites us together.
It is that unifying love that we need to be reminded of especially this year.
To accomplish such a goal, the community of Charleston is invited to join together in a musical act of unity. On Christmas Eve at 8 p.m. everyone in Charleston and the surrounding area is asked to join in singing “Silent Night.”
This will be coordinated by WEIU radio station (88.9 FM) playing the song on air at that moment. The community is invited to step outside their home at 8 p.m. with the radio station playing and join their voices in singing this classic Christmas song.
Individuals can either access 88.9 on their radio or livestream WEIU on their mobile device. The hope and prayer is that this act of solidarity will join hearts and spirits together as one in acknowledging the birth of Jesus.
For questions or comment, please contact Pastor with Immanuel Lutheran Church at 217-345-3008.
Ken Hoover is pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Charleston.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!