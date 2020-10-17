Donations accepted at 'Birth to Three' event to honor memory of Violet Kiest

CHARLESTON — Organizers are honoring the memory of Violet Lorraine Kiest, daughter of Alexandra and Josh Kiest, and granddaughter of Carole Lathrop Genta of Mattoon, who died on March 10, 2018, though the "For the Love of Violet" event.

On Thursday, Oct. 22, at 5:30 p.m., the Family Worship Center Women of Faith Group at 411 Jackson St. in Charleston, led by Mary Pollum, will celebrate Violet's birthday month by collecting items for the "Birth to Three" program, led by program director Katrina Farris.

This program helps mothers that need items for their babies as well as have play dates and educational programs for encouraging healthy growth for babies as well as toddlers up to three.

Organizers are asking that each person bring items or give a donation to help the children in the program. The following items are requested: diapers, especially size 2, baby blankets, infant girl clothing 0 to 3 months, crib mattresses, sheets, and blankets, but donations of other items are welcome as well. Please attach a note to your gift, that says, "For the Love of Violet"

The Birth to Three program, an affiliate of Baby Talk and Mattoon Community School District is a voluntary, free program intended to support families by providing free developmental and social emotional screenings on the children ages 3 or younger.