Dove candle-lighting ceremony planned in Sullivan
SULLIVAN — Dove Inc. is scheduled to hold the 20th annual candle-lighting ceremony "Be a Light" at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Wyman Park in Sullivan.

The service will honor domestic violence victims and celebrate survivors and those working to stop abuse. 

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The ceremony will feature speaker Becky Freese, Moultrie County domestic violence coordinator, and the lighting of the candles. Dove Moultrie County Program's 20th anniversary and Dove, Inc.'s 50th anniversary will be highlighted during the ceremony.

Call (217) 728-9303 for more information.

Dove Inc. celebrates shelter improvements

PHOTOS: Dove Inc. Celebrates Shelter Improvements

