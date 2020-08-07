Dove Financial Assistance to reopen Shelby County site

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

SHELBYVILLE — Dove Financial Assistance, a program of Dove, Inc., will reopen its Shelby County Site to assist those seeking one-time financial assistance for an emergency need. Due to the many restrictions of the stay at home mandate, DFA was only doing no-contact support via email, calls and faxes this spring. We are pleased to be able to offer in-person site again at the Salvation Army Office, 1410 W. Main, Shelbyville. The hours will be the 1st and 3rd Wednesday afternoon of each month, from 1 to 3 p.m.

DFA is a joint effort of area religious organizations, grants and individuals to give monetary support to persons who have an emergency financial need. DFA provides a systematic way to verify a need and provides a central location for persons seeking assistance. Those seeking assistance fill out an application which is reviewed and decisions to requests to be granted are determined, up to $300. Funds are distributed directly to the vendor. A person can be helped more than once, however, 365 days must pass before he or she may be granted assistance again.