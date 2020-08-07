Dove Financial Assistance to reopen Shelby County site

SHELBYVILLE — Dove Financial Assistance, a program of Dove, Inc., will reopen its Shelby County Site to assist those seeking one-time financial assistance for an emergency need. Due to the many restrictions of the stay at home mandate, DFA was only doing no-contact support via email, calls and faxes this spring. We are pleased to be able to offer in-person site again at the Salvation Army Office, 1410 W. Main, Shelbyville. The hours will be the 1st and 3rd Wednesday afternoon of each month, from 1 to 3 p.m.
DFA is a joint effort of area religious organizations, grants and individuals to give monetary support to persons who have an emergency financial need. DFA provides a systematic way to verify a need and provides a central location for persons seeking assistance. Those seeking assistance fill out an application which is reviewed and decisions to requests to be granted are determined, up to $300. Funds are distributed directly to the vendor. A person can be helped more than once, however, 365 days must pass before he or she may be granted assistance again.
Rev. Shane Hartman is the Coordinator for the program. The Coordinator also works with other service providers, making referrals and sharing other agency services with applicants. DFA is also in DeWitt, Moultrie, Piatt and Macon County. The DFA contact information is 217-433-7435, dfa@doveinc.org and Dove’s website, doveinc.org.
