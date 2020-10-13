Dove Inc. candle-lighting ceremony planned in Sullivan

The ceremony will feature speaker Becky Freese, Moultrie County domestic violence coordinator, and the lighting of the candles. Dove Moultrie County Program's 20th anniversary and Dove, Inc.'s 50th anniversary will be highlighted during the ceremony.
Call (217) 728-9303 for more information.
Dove Inc. celebrates shelter improvements
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Retired shelter supervisor Patty Plato reacts at the surprise unveiling of a sign revealing the newly renovated Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter kitchen is named after her during an event celebrating improvements made to the shelter Tuesday afternoon.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW A surprise unveiling of a sign reveals that the newly renovated Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter kitchen is named after retired shelter supervisor Patty Plato during an event celebrating improvements made to the shelter Tuesday November 11, 2016.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Retired shelter supervisor Patty Plato and David Ozier of Lowe's Heroes look over the newly renovated Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter kitchen during an event celebrating improvements made to the shelter Tuesday afternoon.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Members of Lowe’s Heroes take a group photo near a new cabinet unit they donated to the dining area during an event commemorating improvements at the Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter Tuesday afternoon.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Dove Inc., Homeward bound employees Kim Fickes, left, and Denise Jones look over a newly painted and carpeted bedroom during an event celebrating improvements at the Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter Tuesday afternoon.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW A newly painted and carpeted shelter bedroom is pictured at the Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter Tuesday November 1, 2016.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Members of Lowe's Heros meet in a room with new carpet during an event celebrating improvements at the Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter Tuesday afternoon.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW New ground covering on the playground was among recent improvements made at the Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Attendees visit in the dining area during an event celebrating improvements at the Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter Tuesday afternoon.