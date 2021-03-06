EIU Polar Plunge At Home to benefit Special Olympics Illinois

CHARLESTON — Special Olympics Illinois invites you to “be bold and get cold” at home for the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois.

Registration is now open for the 2021 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge At Home at www.plungeillinois.com. To support your local Plunge At Home, please visit www.soill.org/.

The 2021 Polar Plunge season will run through Saturday, March 14. All proceeds collected by plungers benefit the more than 23,000 traditional athletes and 13,000 Young Athletes of Special Olympics Illinois.

This year, all plunge locations have gone virtual. Visit the Plunge at Home page to learn more. The fundraising minimum is $100 for all Plungers. Participants receive a Polar Plunge hooded sweatshirt. Throughout the past 22 years, more than 84,000 plungers have raised more than $23.5 million.

Participants are encouraged to commemorate your Plunge with photos and videos on social media. Tag Special Olympics Illinois on Facebook/Instagram/TikTok: @specialolympicsillinois; Twitter: @so_illinois, and use the official Plunge hashtag: #beboldgetcold.

Polar Plunge videos can also be submitted for a chance to be a part of the Plunge Recap on March 14. Email them to videos@soill.org.