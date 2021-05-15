Exchange Club holds first annual awards event

MATTOON — The Mattoon Exchange recently completed their first annual Awards event in April. This event was to occur in 2020 with a banquet, but due to the pandemic, this was not possible.

The Mattoon Exchange Club board collectively decided to give the 2020 awards out during the month of April in 2021. Dick McDaniel President, and Andrew Dowling, President Elect presented the individual awards.

Awards included Fireperson of the Year, Police Officer of the Year, Medical Person of the Year and SBLH Volunteers of the Year. All candidates were chosen by their peers and or supervisors with qualifiers.

Every Wednesday during the month of April, during regular Mattoon Exchange Club meeting times of 7 a.m. at the Mattoon American Legion, each recipient category was awarded to practice social distancing. D to Z Sports prepared the awards and many staff, family and friends were invited for a complimentary breakfast as guests of the Mattoon Exchange Club.

The 2020 Awards went to Jaqui McKibben and Sharon Fox, SBLH Volunteers of the Year; Police Person of the Year, Det. Sgt. Alex Hesse; SLBH Medical Person of the Year, Melissa Paholke, APRN; and Firefighter of the Year, Ronnie Spurgeon.

