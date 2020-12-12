Exchange Club promotes patriotism

MATTOON — The Exchange Club of Mattoon promoted patriotism in two special events in November.
On Veteran’s Day, members of Exchange handed out over 800 small American flags to spectators watching the parade route on Broadway from downtown to Peterson Park. This was the second time Exchange members handed out flags in a patriotic parade this year — over 1,600 flags were distributed during the July 4th parade on Broadway.
Also in November, the club honored five families and one business for flying the American flag on a regular basis. They join over 200 individuals and organizations that have been honored since 1980.
Due to the pandemic, no formal recognition breakfast and presenting of plaques in person was held this year. Instead, those honored were presented their plaques individually at their respective homes. Each honoree made comments as to their commitment to patriotism and to flying the flag each day as plaques were presented.
Max Jaeger, chairman of the Proudly We Hail Committee, coordinated the selection of the honorees and the individual presentation of their plaques. Those honored this year were Jim Norviel, Mike and Debbie Wright, Wayne and Cathy Peters, Brett and Kassie Hall, Tim and Donna Dye, and American Select Tubing (represented by Mark Maninfior, general manager).
The Exchange Club currently has over 60 members and, prior to the recent closure of indoor dining, met each Wednesday, 7 a.m., at the American Legion near 19th Street.
The Mattoon club was formed in 1976, is affiliated with the National Exchange Club and the Lincolnland District of Exchange, and has four primary objectives: Americanism, community service, support of youth, and prevention of child abuse. The club currently is meeting via ZOOM each Wednesday morning. Once indoor dining and in-person group meetings are permitted, the club will welcome interested member of the community seeking to learn more about Exchange to any Wednesday meeting at the American Legion.
